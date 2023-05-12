Ashley McBryde Goes Monochromatic in Shiny Black Dress & Strappy Sandals at ACM Awards 2023

Ashley McBryde attended the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night in Frisco, Texas.

The singer-songwriter wore a sparkly fitted black dress with slight mesh detailing on the upper right side. The dress features a high black slit that allowed her to showcase her footwear choice of the night.

Ashley McBryde attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for accessories, McBryde wore a shiny black clutch and silver rings. When it came down to makeup, she wore a shimmering pink shadow with dramatic liner and eyelashes. For hair, MyBryde is rocking an updo with two curled front pieces.

On the footwear front, the “Girl Going Nowhere” singer is sporting strappy sandals in black to coordinate with her outfit. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

A closer look at Ashley McBryde’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

At the 2023 Grammys in February, Ashley sported a plunging black strapless gown that had everybody talking. She accessorized with an elegant diamond necklace and silver rings. Her hair was styled in a similar fashion as her hair at the ACM Awards.

In 2019, Ashley won Best New Female Artist and Best Music Event in 2020 and 2022. This year, she is up for best female artist.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

