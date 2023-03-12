Ashley Graham Brings Sleek Glamour at Oscars in Sheer Cutout Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Ashley Graham revamped black tie formalwear with a slick twist for the 2023 Oscars.

Graham arrived at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on Sunday night for the 95th Academy Awards, wearing a sharp black Alberta Ferretti gown.

The “A New Model” author’s attire featured a deep cutout bodice connected to a sheer crystal-coated skirt, layered atop black high-waisted briefs. For added drama, the piece also featured sheer ruched sleeves that connected to its high neckline, creating a cape-like statement when Graham posed with them on the red carpet.

Ashley Graham attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stylist Emily Evans layered diamond earrings and several rings to smoothly finish Graham’s ensemble, bringing a contemporary approach on the classic formal black dress.

When it came to shoes, Graham’s heels could not be seen. However, from the glimpse through her sheer hem, they did appear to feature ankle straps and an open-toed silhouette, as well as thin platform soles, crafted from a smooth, dark material. It’s highly likely the star’s pair consisted of matching black sandals or platform heels, based on her past red carpet ensembles. Regardless, the minimalist set surely made a versatile base that allowed her dress’ textures and finishes to take center stage.

Ashley Graham attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

