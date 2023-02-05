Ashley Graham Sees Green in Ruched Dress and Stilettos at Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2023

Ashley Graham brought sleek style to the New York Public Library for the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.

Graham arrived for the Gala’s second occasion in New York City on Saturday night, wearing a deep green dress. The model’s long-sleeved Aliette piece, designed by Jason Rembert, featured a high neckline, slit keyhole bodice and ankle-length hem covered in allover ruching. Graham’s textured outfit was accessorized further with large gold metal post earrings, as well as a black leather handbag with a dramatically feathered handle.

Ashley Graham attends the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala 2023 at the New York Public Library in New York City on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Graham strapped into a set of minimalist sandals. Her style included smooth black uppers with thin squared soles, toe and slingback straps. Thin 3-inch heels, as well as wrapped straps that appeared to wind around her ankled for added security, sharply completed the pair.

A closer look at Graham’s heels. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala was held at the New York Public Library to support greater diversity in retail. This year’s second annual event featured a #BlackTieBlackDesigner theme to encourage guests to wear Black designers and brands, including Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss and Veronica Webb. The evening included the reveal of 54 Thrones as the winner of 2023’s Achievement Award, as well as a menu curated by Sophia Roe.

