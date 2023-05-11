Ashley Cooke Shines in Emerald Green Dress & Heels at ACM Music Awards 2023

Ashley Cooke attended the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night in Fresco, Texas.

The “Never Till Now” singer is wearing a gorgeous emerald green dress, featuring a strapless top with a maxi skirt. The floor-length gown has pleating from top to bottom, along with a slight train and a metallic finish.

Ashley Cooke attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images

Cooke complemented her outfit with matching emerald earrings and gold earrings.

For makeup, Cooke kept it relatively simple with a glowing complexion, shimmering gold shadow, and a glossy pink lip. Ashley’s luscious blonde locks and dramatic side part complete the look.

Ashley Cooke attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images

While we can’t see her shoes, the Florida native was likely wearing sandals or pumps, with heels of a least 4 inches to elevate her look.

But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the industry newcomer sport the color green on the red carpet. Just a few weeks ago, Cooke wore a spring-green dress to the Country Music Awards in Austin. The ruched dress was from the brand Mac Duggal.

Cooke’s music career skyrocketed at the height of the pandemic. Like many others, the songstress resorted to TikTok to share her talent with the world. Fast forward to the present day, she has amassed over 21M likes and 1.2M followers on the video-sharing app.

In 2022, the singer-songwriter signed with Big Loud Records alongside country artists like Morgan Wallen, Chris Lane and Mackenzie Porter. Her album, “Already Drank That Beer,” is loved by country fans worldwide, and features hit songs including “Running Back,” “It’s Been A Year” and “Between You & Me.”

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

