A$AP Rocky Pays Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in Plaid Skirt, Jeans & Metal-Tipped Boots on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld from head-to-toe at the 2023 Met Gala.

The rapper arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with Rihanna for the occasion, virally stepping out in a full Gucci outfit. The “L$D” rapper’s attire featured a white collared shirt beneath a black blazer, accented with a thin black leather tie.

A$AP Rocky attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

However, the dapper set was edgily paired with blue denim jeans, given a glamorously grungy finish from frayed hems and delicate crystal embroidery that sparkled in the light. For an ultra-trendy spin, Rocky layered the pants beneath a red, green and blue high-low plaid skirt, cinched by three unique Gucci belts.

Rocky opted to accessorize his outfit with a sparkling diamond brooch, as well as black sunglasses and a single black leather glove. Though the rapper’s eclectic outfit was, indeed, on-trend — skirts for men have been on the rise since the 2020s began, as seen on Bad Bunny, Oscar Isaac and Baz Luhrmann — it also held special significance. His ensemble’s pieces paid a distinct homage to a similar outfit the late Lagerfeld wore in 2004 — skirt-over-jeans included.

Rihanna, meanwhile, also paid tribute to Lagerfeld in a custom white Valentino couture dress and camellia-coated hooded jacket — as well as large sunglasses tipped with whimsically voluminous eyelashes.

(L-R): A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

When it came to footwear, Rocky finished his outfit with a set of black leather Gucci boots. The “Fashion Killa” rapper’s style featured smooth uppers with stacked soles, providing a subtle height boost. For a burst of punky flair, the set was complete with squared toes secured beneath gleaming silver metal plates. The style added a Western edge to his Met Gala ensemble while remaining sharp and dynamic.

A$AP Rocky attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

