ASAP Rocky Gets Sharply Suited in Classic Tuxedo & Chunky Patent Loafers at Golden Globes 2023 With Rihanna

Rihanna and A$AP turned the 2023 Golden Globes into a date night on Jan. 10. The sought-after superstar duo skipped the red carpet, but managed to make a fashionable appearance amongst the audience at the annual ceremony.

Rocky and Rihanna were a coordinated couple while arriving at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The new parents both opted for black attire to celebrate Rihanna’s nomination for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” alongside Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler and Temilade Openiyi.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: NBC via Getty Images

Rocky looked dapper for the occasion, wearing a tuxedo by Bottega Veneta. The Grammy-nominated rapper’s ensemble included a sharp blazer jacket, matching trousers and a white button-down shirt. The “Dope” actor complemented his outfit with a black tie and chunky patent loafers.

Related Colin Farrell Suits Up in Classic Tuxedo & Loafers at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Jerrod Carmichael Thinks Pink in Pastels & Loafers to Host Golden Globes 2023 Rihanna Glows in Schiaparelli Gown, Diamonds & Slick Stilettos at Golden Globes 2023 With A$AP Rocky

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style.

Riri brought her slick style to the event in a sweeping black velvet gown — a custom haute couture design from Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the musician’s ensemble featured a bustier silhouette with a flowing skirt and voluminous stole crafted from bonded silk velvet. The dynamic piece was paired with a diamond statement drop necklace and crawler earrings. The Fenty founder completed her look with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Indigo Strap Sandals.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates of Celebrity Arrivals