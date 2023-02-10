Arik Armstead’s Wife Mindy Armstead Delivers Classic Glam in Plunging Black Dress & Sparkling Heels at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

Arik Armstead and his wife Mindy Armstead were a stylish coordinated duo while arriving at the 2023 NFL Honors tonight. The annual ceremony is being held at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz.

Mindy served classic glamour while appearing on the red carpet. She wore a plunging black gown. The garment featured a deep V-neckline, streamlined crisscross accents on the bodice, velvet details on the side and subtle train.

(L-R) Arik Armstead and his wife Mindy Armstead attend the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up her look, Mindy accessorized with a diamond choker necklace and a silver Chanel handbag. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in large barrel curls. As for makeup, she went with a soft smokey eye, sharp winged eyeliner and a pink pout.

For footwear, Mindy seemingly complemented her wardrobe with a sparkling shoe style. The silhouette included a pointy toe that peeked out underneath her dress.

Arik was sharply suited for the occasion. The San Francisco 49ers defensive player wore a dark olive green suit with a black button-down shirt. Completing the NFL player’s look was a pair of black patent leather loafers.

Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men, yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes. For men, loafers tend to be business-casual shoes; for women, they can also be lug-sole shoes synonymous with schoolgirl style. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

Arik Armstead attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt, Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

