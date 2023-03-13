Ariana DeBose Shines in White-Hot Plunging Dress & Metallic Sandals at Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Ariana DeBose hit the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars in a head-turning white Versace dress.

The “West Side Story” actress — who is presenting alongside a slew of other A-listers at tonight’s 95th annual Academy Awards — wore a plunging gown featuring a crystal-embellished, geometrical design throughout and sheer sleeves, also sparkling with silver rhinestones.

Ariana DeBose at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

DeBose paired her Versace gown, which also had a thigh-high slit and a dramatic train, with silver metallic sandals for the special night. The style boasted a classic ankle strap fastening, a slight platform and a sky-high heel.

The Academy Award-winning actress, who attended Versace’s fall 2023 show on Thursday (March 9), further accessorized the glamorous look with stud earrings, rings and an Omega watch.

A closer view of Ariana DeBose’s silver metallic platform shoes at the 2023 Oscars. CREDIT: Getty Images

Last month, DeBose made headlines for her viral rap performance at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards, where she donned a fall 2022 Fendi couture gown on the red carpet.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

