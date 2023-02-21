Ariana DeBose Delivers Viral Rap Performance in Gold Heels & Pink Jumpsuit at BAFTA 2023 Ceremony

Ariana DeBose was sleekly outfitted for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday — with a dramatic performance, to boot.

DeBose — one of the event’s hosts, alongside Richard E. Grant — arrived for the occasion at the Royal Festival Hall in London in a fall 2022 Fendi couture gown. Designed by Kim Jones, the tan piece featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a matte bodysuit base and completely sheer texture, accented by allover pink crystal embroidery. Stylists Zadrian and Sarah finished her outfit with a clear-strapped set of Aquazzura sandals, as well as a gleaming rose gold and diamond Serpenti necklace and small hoop earrings from Bulgari.

Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

However, this wasn’t DeBose’s only bold look of the evening, as she also went viral during the occasion for her opening musical performance. During the set, the “West Side Story” actress wore a hot pink satin jumpsuit with a draped neckline, accented by metallic gold platform sandals. Her statement-making outfit accompanied a performance where she name-dropped numerous attendees — including Angela Bassett and Viola Davis.

“Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis, my woman king,” DeBose sang, prompting audience reactions from stars including Bassett, Davis, Dolly De Leon, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas and Emma Thompson, which you can watch below on YouTube.

DeBose’ final outfit of the night veered on the classic side, featuring a sleeveless bustier-stitched black satin gown with a floor-length train. The formal attire was finished with a gleaming diamond-accented Bulgari Serpenti necklace and hexagonal drop earrings.

Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images