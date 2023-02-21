×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ariana DeBose Delivers Viral Rap Performance in Gold Heels & Pink Jumpsuit at BAFTA 2023 Ceremony

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Ariana-debose-2
Jodie Turner-Smith, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Julianne Moore, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Sophie Turner, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 ‚Äì Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 91 Images

Ariana DeBose was sleekly outfitted for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday — with a dramatic performance, to boot.

DeBose — one of the event’s hosts, alongside Richard E. Grant — arrived for the occasion at the Royal Festival Hall in London in a fall 2022 Fendi couture gown. Designed by Kim Jones, the tan piece featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a matte bodysuit base and completely sheer texture, accented by allover pink crystal embroidery. Stylists Zadrian and Sarah finished her outfit with a clear-strapped set of Aquazzura sandals, as well as a gleaming rose gold and diamond Serpenti necklace and small hoop earrings from Bulgari.

Related

Christina Ricci Cinches into Velvet Dress and Hidden Heels at Directors' Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Anna Kendrick Gleams in Cherry Sequins and Crystal-Strapped Pumps at Directors' Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Lily James Gleams In Pearl-Webbed Dress & Hidden Heels for BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Ariana DeBose, Fendi dress, sheer dress, crystal dress, Aquazzura, Bulgari, jewelry, gown, dress, heels, high heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

However, this wasn’t DeBose’s only bold look of the evening, as she also went viral during the occasion for her opening musical performance. During the set, the “West Side Story” actress wore a hot pink satin jumpsuit with a draped neckline, accented by metallic gold platform sandals. Her statement-making outfit accompanied a performance where she name-dropped numerous attendees — including Angela Bassett and Viola Davis.

“Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis, my woman king,” DeBose sang, prompting audience reactions from stars including Bassett, Davis, Dolly De Leon, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas and Emma Thompson, which you can watch below on YouTube.

DeBose’ final outfit of the night veered on the classic side, featuring a sleeveless bustier-stitched black satin gown with a floor-length train. The formal attire was finished with a gleaming diamond-accented Bulgari Serpenti necklace and hexagonal drop earrings.

Ariana DeBose, dress, black dress, Bulgari, jewelry, gown, dress, heels, high heels, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Ariana DeBose attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honored the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant and Ariana DeBose in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony included Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.
The night’s top winners included Austin Butler (Best Actor), Cate Blanchett (Best Actress), Kerry Condon (Best Supporting Actress) and Barry Keoghan (Best Supporting Actor). Emma Mackey was also honored with the evening’s Rising Star Award.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad