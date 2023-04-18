Ariana DeBose Pops in Orange Suit, Sheer Top & Peep-Toe Heels at National Dance Institute Annual Gala

Ariana DeBose was sharply suited for the National Dance Institute’s 47th annual Gala in New York City.

On Monday night, DeBose hit the red carpet for the occasion at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, wearing a punchy ensemble. The Oscar-winning actress‘ attire featured an orange silk suit, composed of a blazer with pointed lapels and matching trousers. For a springtime flourish, the set was layered atop a white blouse embellished with gleaming white sequins in an arrangement of floral shapes.

Ariana DeBose attends the National Dance Institute’s 47th Annual Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on April 17, 2023. CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for National Dance Institute

DeBose’s attire was finished with a shiny gold watch, as well as a set of gold metal chandelier drop earrings strung with clear beads and gold-toned natural pearls.

When it came to footwear, DeBose opted to complete her outfit with a pair of peep-toe heels. Though the style couldn’t be fully seen beneath her suit trousers, the “West Side Story” actress‘ pair included curved layered toe straps crafted from metallic gold metal. Thin soles finished the set with a subtle base; though its heels couldn’t be seen, they likely featured a stiletto silhouette totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, given DeBose’s past footwear on the red carpet.

(L-R): Jennifer Jones and Ariana DeBose attend the National Dance Institute’s 47th Annual Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on April 17, 2023. CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for National Dance Institute

DeBose often goes minimalist and sleek when it comes to shoes on the red carpet. The “Hamilton” actress regularly sports neutral and metallic platform sandals from a range of top brands, including Choo, Le Silla and Stuart Weitzman. Occasionally, she can also be seen in similar finishes of pointed-toe pumps. Off-duty, DeBose can be seen in Converse sneakers as well.

