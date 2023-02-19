Anya Taylor-Joy Wraps Into Schiaparelli Bow Dress, Velvet Coat & Crystal Stilettos at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy was dramatically dressed for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today.

On Sunday, Taylor-Joy arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a full Schiaparelli outfit. The “Menu” actress‘ ensemble, designed by Daniel Roseberry for the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection, featured a strapless minidress crafted from rosy brown velvet. Cinched with three straps topped with velvet bows, Taylor-Joy’s outfit was layered with its matching coat: a soft, silk-lined floor-length piece with a massive hooded collar and wide sleeves.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) CREDIT: Getty Images

A sparkling curved diamond necklace finished the “Witch” actress’ attire with a quirky elegance.

When it came to shoes, Taylor-Joy’s outfit was finished with a set of metallic gold sandals. Her shiny set, hailing from Aquazzura, featured thin ankle, slingback and toe straps lined in sparkling crystals. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the set with a soaring boost, adding a sophisticated edge to Taylor-Joy’s ensemble while allowing its textures and volume to take center stage.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) CREDIT: Getty Images