Anya Taylor-Joy Wraps Into Schiaparelli Bow Dress, Velvet Coat & Crystal Stilettos at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

By Aaron Royce
Anya Taylor-Joy was dramatically dressed for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today.

On Sunday, Taylor-Joy arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing a full Schiaparelli outfit. The “Menu” actress‘ ensemble, designed by Daniel Roseberry for the brand’s spring 2023 couture collection, featured a strapless minidress crafted from rosy brown velvet. Cinched with three straps topped with velvet bows, Taylor-Joy’s outfit was layered with its matching coat: a soft, silk-lined floor-length piece with a massive hooded collar and wide sleeves.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
CREDIT: Getty Images

A sparkling curved diamond necklace finished the “Witch” actress’ attire with a quirky elegance.

When it came to shoes, Taylor-Joy’s outfit was finished with a set of metallic gold sandals. Her shiny set, hailing from Aquazzura, featured thin ankle, slingback and toe straps lined in sparkling crystals. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height completed the set with a soaring boost, adding a sophisticated edge to Taylor-Joy’s ensemble while allowing its textures and volume to take center stage.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
CREDIT: Getty Images
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

