Anya Taylor-Joy Makes Sheer Statement in Dior Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy made her way to the red carpet at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The actress, who is one of this year’s presenters at the ceremony, arrived in a stunning Dior Haute Couture dress and Dior Beauty.

“The Menu” actress’ ensemble was a rather see-through one, comprised of a strappy bodice and an A-line skirt, every inch of the garment adorned with a scalloped pattern dotted with crystals. The dress was made of sheer nude fabric, showing through to what appeared to be a nude bodysuit.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

“The Queen’s Gambit” star accessorized her ensemble with a dazzling diamond bracelet and matching rings fastened with even larger diamonds and gemstones by Tiffany & Co.

Related Jennifer Coolidge Updates Dolce & Gabbana Dress With Dramatic Opera Gloves at Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Cate Blanchett Goes for Neutrals in Max Mara Skirt & Leather Pumps at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023 Janelle Monáe Makes Case for Daring See-Through Dressing & Heels at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

On the footwear front, Joy opted for silver strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. Crystalized straps ran across the tops of Joy’s feet and around her ankles, securing the style in place.

On red carpets, Taylor-Joy often wears creations from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, Dior, and Vera Wang. Aside from being an award-winning actress, she has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Dior, Viktor & Rolf, and Tiffany & Co.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards.