Antonio Banderas’ Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel Pops in Dramatic Pink Cape & Strappy Sandals at Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Antonio Banderas and his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, pulled up to the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles tonight dressed to the nines.

Kimpel donned a multi-layered look for the prestigious occasion. She selected a pink three-piece getup complete with a cropped top, tailored trousers, and a voluminous longline cape lined with ostrich feathers from Pedro del Hierro. The Spanish designer is a master curator of Spanish fabrics and his clothing company specializes in high-end, luxury cashmere and wool products.

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Kimpel strapped into a pair of strappy sandals to elevate her ensemble with ease. While her heel was not visible, it was likely a stiletto heel adding at least 4 inches to her height. Also, this classic silhouette was set on a rounded toe.

Paris Texas, Gia Borghini, Gucci, and Versace have all curated their own takes on this trend that is clearly here to stay. And this socialite’s style philosophy includes a myriad of footwear styles from lug sole boots to point pumps to embellished Ugg boots.

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: WireImage

Banderas brought his dapper appeal by wearing a tailored tuxedo suit spotlighted by a bright white button-down and a sprightly bow tie. On his feet, he selected shiny dress shoes. The glossy finish and tiny shoe laces only added more sophistication to the outfit. This reliable style is a closet staple for many men because of its versatility and comfort. Unlike the typical loafer, leather dress shoes are worn for more formal occasions, including attending high-profile red-carpet events like tonight’s awards show.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography, and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe, and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

