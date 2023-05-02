Anne Hathaway’s Met Gala 2023 Versace Dress Features Daring Cutouts & Gold Safety Pins As She Soars in 6-Inch Heels

Anne Hathaway looked classically chic as she attended the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in New York tonight.

The “Princess Diaries” actress wore a white tweed Versace gown that featured a fitted bodice with a floral look around the bust and linear cutouts decorated with an assortment of gold and pearl pins.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The center cutout went straight through the neckline and continued through the dress until it opened up into a thigh-high slit. She layered the fitted dress with a matching coat that covered disconnected sleeves.

This look was created to be a dialogue between Versace and Karl Lagerfield’s Chanel. The piece takes inspiration from the designer’s spring 1994 pin collection. Hathaway was recently tapped to be the face of the label’s latest Icons collection. The actress was seen leaving the Mark Hotel and walking the carpet with Donatella Versace tonight.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York City. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of white pumps. The satin heels featured a pointed toe and an ankle strap fastened by a gold clasp. The pumps brought height to the look with a double platform sole and a block heel that was about 6 inches tall.

Hathaway was dressed by Erin Walsh who has previously styled stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kerry Washington and Maya Hawke for previous Met Galas.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

