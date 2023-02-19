Anna Kendrick Gleams in Cherry Sequins and Crystal-Strapped Pumps at Directors’ Guild Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Anna Kendrick sparkled for the Directors Guild Awards this year.

Kendrick hit the red carpet at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday, wearing a sleek cherry-red minidress. The sleeveless piece featured two thin straps atop a deep neckline, forming a simple silhouette for the “Alice, Darling” actress. Covering the piece were layered palette sequins, creating a fish scale-like effect that shimmers and caught the light as Kendrick moved down the carpet.

Anna Kendrick attends the 27th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kendrick’s attire was simply complemented by gold and dark purple crystal flower-shaped drop earrings, as well as a single blue stone ring.

When it came to footwear, Kendrick slipped into one of her go-to formal styles: pointed-toe pumps. On this occasion, the “Pitch Perfect” actress‘ pair featured smooth black uppers with triangular toes and thin 4-inch stiletto heels. However, giving the set a glamorous edge were angled front straps covered in sparkling silver crystals that appeared to wrap around their sides; the accent provided Kendrick with a dash of sparkle that created a cutout effect, while also complementing her dress’ shine without overpowering it.

A closer look at Kendrick’s pumps. CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Directors Guild Awards celebrates the top achievements in films, documentaries, television and commercials. Held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in Los Angeles, Calif., the 2023 ceremony was hosted by Judd Apatow and included Baz Lurhmann and Catherine Martin’s awarding with the Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award. The top winners from the event included “Babylon,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Severance” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

