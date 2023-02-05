Anitta Glitters in Sheer Dress and Pointed Sandals at Pre-Grammy Gala 2023

Anitta took daring style for a sheer spin at the 2023 Pre-Grammy Gala. The event honored Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman for their commitments to music, and included performances by Lizzo, Latto, Maneskin and Jennifer Hudson.

Anitta hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills for the occasion on Saturday night, wearing a custom Dundas dress inspired by Cher’s 1988 Oscars gown. Anitta’s dress featured a sheer black base with a plunging neckline and tall front slit, embellished with geometric rays of thin black sequined embroidery. A dramatic feathered coat shrugged off the shoulders completed her Ronnie Hartleben-styled outfit, as well as sparkling diamond Tiffany & Co. stud earrings.

Anitta attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

When it came to footwear, Hartleben finished Anitta’s backless outfit with a set of heeled Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. The “Versions of Me” musician’s style included thin black leather pointed-toe soles, topped with thin ankle and toe straps. Soaring thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the pair with a slick base, allowing Anitta’s dress to further take center stage.

Anitta attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2023. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A closer look at Anitta’s Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

