Anitta Reaches New Heights in 7-Inch Mary Jane Heels on Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Anitta served edgy glamour at the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight. The global superstar was among the many famous faces to make an appearance on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Anitta pulled out a show-stopping look for the annual affair. The “Envolver” singer donned a black structured dress by Marc Jacobs. The piece was far from simple as it included an asymmetrical neckline, ruffled bodice, a floral accent on the side and a dramatic silky train.

Anitta attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Anitta attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Anitta channeled Karl Lagerfeld’s aesthetic by accessorizing her gown with white opera gloves. The Brazilian musician continued to accessorize with diamond stud earrings, an orange gemstone necklace and a blinged-out watch.

Anitta’s hair was styled in a chic updo with soft wavy side bangs. As for glam, the “Envolver” artist went with shimmery eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner and a matte pink pout.

Giving her look a literal boost, Anitta completed her wardrobe with white Mary Jane platform heels by Marc Jacobs. The silhouette included a 7-inch heel with an already high platform, five thin straps and a rounded-out square toe.

Anitta attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Mary Janes have become one of the top footwear trends this year, following a return of admiration for academic and vintage style. Several brands have approached the silhouette in different ways, emphasizing its signature preppy front strap across numerous pumps and loafers.

Anitta attends the 2023 Met Gal celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for WWD

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

