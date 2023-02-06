Anitta Delivers Edgy Glamour With Dramatic Ruffled Versace Dress & Invisible Heels at Grammy Awards Red Carpet 2023

Anitta wore an Atelier Versace gown tonight on the red carpet in Los Angeles at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The singer is nominated for several awards, including Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical and Best New Artist.

The “Envolver” artist looked gorgeous while arriving at the annual ceremony. The strapless garment had a plunging sweetheart neckline, a contouring corset, sheer accents throughout. The piece also featured dramatic ruffled elements on the skirt and a pleated hem that fanned out behind her.

Anitta attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Anitta parted her hair on the side and styled it bone straight. For glam, the Brazilian musician went with a smokey eye and a chocolate brown matte lip.

To amp up the glam factor, Anitta accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry including, small diamond hoop earrings, a dainty diamond necklace and a collection of midi rings.

Unfortunately, the length of Anitta’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she completed her wardrobe with strappy sandals or sky-high platform heels. Anitta personal fashion aesthetic consists of statement-making pieces with structured details. For red carpet events, sumptuous dresses become a constant, but when she’s onstage creativity comes to the fore.

The 2023 Grammy Awards, which airs live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, honors excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

