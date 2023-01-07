Angela Bassett Pops in Monochrome Yellow Jumpsuit and Platform Espadrilles at Variety Brunch

Dressed in an all-yellow ensemble and platform heels, Angela Bassett attended the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety’s Directors To Watch brunch at Parker Palm Springs in Palm Springs, Calif. yesterday.

Angela Bassett attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety’s Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Black Panther” actress’ monochrome jumpsuit moment from Greta Constantine consisted of a sweeping off-the-shoulder top featuring a draped asymmetrical neckline following fitted bottoms with wide pant legs.

Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of planes. The style first transferred over to the fashion scene in the 1930s, but was mostly utilitarian (a la Rosie the Riveter) for several decades. It wasn’t until the 1960s that jumpsuits caught on in casual fashion, dominating style trends until the 1980s. After a hiatus from popular fashion, jumpsuits came back again in the early 2000s.

Related Kate Hudson Thinks Pink in Ruffled Dress & Pointy Pumps at Palm Springs International Film Festival 2023 Angela Bassett Pops in Pink Sparkling Dress & Peep-Toe Platform Sandals at Black Cinema & Television Celebration Jack Harlow Pops in Cranberry Shirt and Trousers at Variety Hitmaker's Brunch 2022

As for accessories, Bassett carried a metallic gold Rodo clutch and sported maximalist gold Fernando Jorge rings, a bracelet, and earrings that hid behind her hair. Speaking of hair, Bassett’s dark tresses were voluminous and littered with textural defined curls that framed the seasoned thespian’s features.

Although her shoes weren’t visible thanks to the lengthy of her pants, Bassett seemed to have been sporting a platform heel looking similarly to an espadrille style. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in styles from brands like Gucci and Burberry.

Angela Bassett attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety’s Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bassett is known for bringing lots of pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” star has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.

PHOTOS: See how other stars styled platform heels at the 2021 Met Gala.