Angela Bassett Drips in Gold Sequined Power Suit by Gaurav Gupta With Boom Box Clutch & Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Angela Bassett gave sharp suiting a sparkling upgrade for the 2023 Time 100 Gala in New York tonight. The Academy Award-winning actress is one of the many stars to make the 2023 Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Bassett gave power suiting a chic upgrade for the event held at Jazz at Lincoln Center. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star donned a shimmery black and gold sequin suit from Gaurav Gupta’s spring 2023 couture collection. She complemented the ensemble with a matching crystal-embellished boom box clutch and a plunging, black corset top.

Angela Bassett at the Time 100 Gala 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

Angela Bassett at the Time 100 Gala 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

Further elevating the moment, Bassett accessorized with a statement pearl necklace and styled her hair in loose waves. She rounded out her look with glittery eyeshadow and a glossy pout.

Bassett’s footwear was not visible, however, it is likely that she tied her outfit together with sharp pumps, open-toe heels, platforms or block-heeled sandals.

When it comes to fashion, Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits.

Angela Bassett at the Time 100 Gala 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

