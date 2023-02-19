Angela Bassett Pops in White Suit and Hidden Heels at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-BAFTAs Dinner

Angela Bassett made a white-jot entrance at Chanel’s annual dinner hosted with Charles Finch in London, held ahead of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). This year, the event featured a guest list including Michelle Yeoh, Lily James, Lily Allen, Naomi Ackie and Austin Butler.

On Saturday night, Bassett arrived to 5 Hertford Street for the occasion in a bright white suit. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star’s outfit for the occasion consisted of a white three-piece Moschino suit, featuring a cropped vest, lapeled tailcoat and wide-leg trousers. The matching trio, whimsically trimmed with rounded gold heart-shaped buttons, was styled sans-top by stylist Jennifer Austin for a sleek finish.

Angela Bassett attends the Charles Finch x CHANEL Pre-BAFTA Dinner at 5 Hertford Street in London, England on Feb. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it came to shoes, Bassett’s shoes could not be seen. The “Otherhood” actress‘ style likely featured a heeled pump or platform silhouette — two of her most-worn styles over the years. However, her outfit’s key accessory could be seen: Alexis Bittar’s $745 Lucite Quad handbag — a flap-style handbag crafted from metallic gold crocodile-embossed leather, featuring a geometric silhouette with a gleaming clear lucite handle.

The sculptural piece provided a focal statement, matching Bassett’s suit’s trim while complementing her Bittar jewelry: hammered gold statement earrings, a swirling cocktail ring and crystal-encrusted $245 Solanales Wave ring.

Alexis Bittar’s Lucite Quad handbag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexis Bittar