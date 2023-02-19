×
Angela Bassett Pops in White Suit and Hidden Heels at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-BAFTAs Dinner

By Aaron Royce
Angela-bassett-chanel-baftas
Angela Bassett made a white-jot entrance at Chanel’s annual dinner hosted with Charles Finch in London, held ahead of the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). This year, the event featured a guest list including Michelle Yeoh, Lily James, Lily Allen, Naomi Ackie and Austin Butler.

On Saturday night, Bassett arrived to 5 Hertford Street for the occasion in a bright white suit. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star’s outfit for the occasion consisted of a white three-piece Moschino suit, featuring a cropped vest, lapeled tailcoat and wide-leg trousers. The matching trio, whimsically trimmed with rounded gold heart-shaped buttons, was styled sans-top by stylist Jennifer Austin for a sleek finish.

Angela Bassett, Chanel, suit, white suit, Alexis Bitter, handbags gold handbag, heels, Charles finch, BAFTAs, BAFTAs 2023, red carpet, celebrity red carpet
Angela Bassett attends the Charles Finch x CHANEL Pre-BAFTA Dinner at 5 Hertford Street in London, England on Feb. 18, 2023.
CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it came to shoes, Bassett’s shoes could not be seen. The “Otherhood” actress‘ style likely featured a heeled pump or platform silhouette — two of her most-worn styles over the years. However, her outfit’s key accessory could be seen: Alexis Bittar’s $745 Lucite Quad handbag — a flap-style handbag crafted from metallic gold crocodile-embossed leather, featuring a geometric silhouette with a gleaming clear lucite handle.

The sculptural piece provided a focal statement, matching Bassett’s suit’s trim while complementing her Bittar jewelry: hammered gold statement earrings, a swirling cocktail ring and crystal-encrusted $245 Solanales Wave ring.

Alexis Bittar, handbag,m gold bag, crocodile embossment, leather bag, lucite bag, flap bag, handbag, womens bag
Alexis Bittar’s Lucite Quad handbag.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexis Bittar
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led byDame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

PHOTOS: Discover Chanel’s spring 2023 couture collection in the gallery.

