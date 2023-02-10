Angela Bassett Towers in Peep-Toe Platforms & Plunging Wrap Shirt at Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2023

Angela Bassett attended the Montecito Award during the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre yesterday in Santa Barbara, Calif. Bassett served as the honoree of the night.

The “Black Panther” actress showed up on the red carpet ready for the occasion, styled in a neutral ensemble with sky-high heels. On top, Bassett boldly sported a wrap top in an off-white featuring a plunging neckline and tie detailing that sat on each side of the garment. In a similar hue, Bassett’s bottoms were high-waisted and flared at the hem much like bell bottoms, hiding her shoes.

Angela Bassett attends the Montecito Award during the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 09, 2023 in Santa Barbara, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Golden Globe award winner opted for a few dazzling rings to go along with equally shiny large silver hoops. As for her hair, Bassett styled her curls with an emphasis on volume rather than length.

Although they were hard to see over the eclipsing hem of her pants, Bassett sported a daring pair of brown, almost turtle shell, peep-toe platform heels that added a significant boost to the celebrated actor’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick, sturdy straps, rounded toes and towering block heels standing at 3 to 4 inches in height. Bassett is a lover of platforms and has worn them on many occasions.

Angela Bassett attends the Montecito Award during the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 09, 2023 in Santa Barbara, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles, and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

Angela Bassett appears on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: CBS

Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.

