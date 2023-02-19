×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Angela Bassett Blooms in Purple Dress and Le Silla Platforms at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Angela-bassett-baftas-4
Jodie Turner-Smith, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Julianne Moore, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Arrivals
Sophie Turner, EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 ‚Äì Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 91 Images

Angela Bassett was in full bloom for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today. The actress is nominated this evening for the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

On Sunday, Bassett arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing an elegant lavender gown — a custom design by designer Pamella Roland. Her ensemble — which stylist Jennifer Austin revealed on Instagram was inspired by tulips and springtime — featured a halter-neck silhouette with cutout shoulders and a slit skirt, as well as draped ballooned silk sleeves. A matching crystal-coated Judith Lieber minaudière, as well as sparkling feather-shaped drop earrings from Boucheron, glamorously completed Bassett’s outfit.

Related

Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Satin Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & Matching Sandals for BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Michelle Yeoh Shines in Rose-Pink Cape Suit & Gold Peep-Toe Pumps at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

Hoyeon Jung Gleams in Gold Metallic Louis Vuitton Dress, Diamonds & Hidden Heels at BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Angela Bassett, Pamella Roland, Le Silla, Boucheron, earrings, diamond earrings, dress, purple dress, platforms, platform heels, high heels, heels, sandals, satin sandals, crystal sandals, Jennifer Austin, Judith Lieber, clutch, minaudière, flower clutch, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Angela Bassett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Finishing Bassett’s outfit was a blue silk ribbon pin, attached to the top of her gown. The ribbon — printed with #WithRefugees lettering — was distributed by the United Nations’ UNHCR at the BAFTAs to show solidarity with displaced refugees worldwide, also worn by stars including Cate Blanchett, Paul Mescal, Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell.

Angela Bassett, Pamella Roland, Le Silla, Boucheron, earrings, diamond earrings, dress, purple dress, platforms, platform heels, high heels, heels, sandals, satin sandals, crystal sandals, Jennifer Austin, Judith Lieber, clutch, minaudière, flower clutch, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
Angela Bassett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023.
CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Bassett’s outfit was finished with a set of towering Le Silla platform sandals. Her shimmering light purple satin style featured thick front soles, buckled ankle straps and a heeled base, likely totaling 4-5 inches in height. Giving the set added flair, were folded peep-toe straps with curved layers lined in sparkling floral embroidery, each topped with a large round crystal for a glamorous finish.

Angela Bassett, Pamella Roland, Le Silla, Boucheron, earrings, diamond earrings, dress, purple dress, platforms, platform heels, high heels, heels, sandals, satin sandals, crystal sandals, Jennifer Austin, Judith Lieber, clutch, minaudière, flower clutch, BAFTA, BAFTAs, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, London, England, awards, awards show, awards season
A closer look at Bassett’s Le Silla sandals.
CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.
Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad