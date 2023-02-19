Angela Bassett Blooms in Purple Dress and Le Silla Platforms at BAFTAs 2023 Red Carpet

Angela Bassett was in full bloom for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) today. The actress is nominated this evening for the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

On Sunday, Bassett arrived at the Royal Festival Hall in London for the occasion, wearing an elegant lavender gown — a custom design by designer Pamella Roland. Her ensemble — which stylist Jennifer Austin revealed on Instagram was inspired by tulips and springtime — featured a halter-neck silhouette with cutout shoulders and a slit skirt, as well as draped ballooned silk sleeves. A matching crystal-coated Judith Lieber minaudière, as well as sparkling feather-shaped drop earrings from Boucheron, glamorously completed Bassett’s outfit.

Angela Bassett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Finishing Bassett’s outfit was a blue silk ribbon pin, attached to the top of her gown. The ribbon — printed with #WithRefugees lettering — was distributed by the United Nations’ UNHCR at the BAFTAs to show solidarity with displaced refugees worldwide, also worn by stars including Cate Blanchett, Paul Mescal, Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell.

Angela Bassett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall In London, England on Feb. 19, 2023. CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Bassett’s outfit was finished with a set of towering Le Silla platform sandals. Her shimmering light purple satin style featured thick front soles, buckled ankle straps and a heeled base, likely totaling 4-5 inches in height. Giving the set added flair, were folded peep-toe straps with curved layers lined in sparkling floral embroidery, each topped with a large round crystal for a glamorous finish.

A closer look at Bassett’s Le Silla sandals. CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images