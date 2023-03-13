Angela Bassett Pops in Red Bow Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023

Angela Bassett brought bow-tied drama to the red carpet at Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars party.

Bassett arrived to the occasion at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night, sweetly bringing her family as her dates: husband Courtney B. Vance, daughter Bronwyn Golden Vance and son Slater Josiah Vance.

(L-R): Slater Josiah Vance, Bronwyn Golden Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

For the occasion, the “Black Panther” star wore a bright red satin top with sculpted off-the-shoulder sleeves and a deep sweetheart neckline, cinched in the front with a massive bow. Slim-fitting matching trousers completed her look, allowing the top’s textures to serve as a focal point.

Bassett’s attire was glamorously accessorized with a pair of sparkling gold and ruby chandelier drop earrings, complementing her ensemble’s vibrant hues.

Related Florence Pugh Blooms in Rose Bra Top & Satin Platforms at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 Austin Butler Poses in Pussy-Bow Blouse & Heeled Boots at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Kaia Gerber 3 Big Fashion Trends From the 2023 Oscars

Angela Bassett attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

When it came to shoes, Bassett strapped into a towering pair of black platform pumps to complete her outfit. The “Otherhood” star’s set included thin wrapped ankle straps, as well as sharply pointed toes and thick platform soles — all crafted from glossy patent leather. The set was slickly finished with soaring thin stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, giving Bassett a dynamic height boost on the red carpet.

A closer look at Bassett’s platform pumps. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The annual Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event will feature a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Kylie Jenner, Florence Pugh, Nancy Pelosi and Channing Tatum — as well as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, among others.

PHOTOS: Discover the ‘Vanity Fair’ 2023 Oscars party red carpet arrivals in the gallery.