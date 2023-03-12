Angela Bassett Goes Regal at Oscars in Purple Moschino Dress & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

Angela Bassett made a bright appearance in Moschino at the 95th annual Academy Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Bassett is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as “Ramonda” in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Dressed in regal purple, Bassett wore a voluminous off-the-shoulder tulle dress comprised of a sculptural neckline with a sweeping midsection. The gown was fitted and flared out at the end in a mermaid style followed by a gauzy hem that pooled around her feet. For accessories, Bassett toted a black circular clutch and sparkling silver jewelry.

Angela Bassett at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The length of her dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice. However, it is likely that she tied her outfit together with sharp pointed-toe pumps, open-toe sandals, block heels or towering platforms. Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje as they fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

Angela Bassett at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

