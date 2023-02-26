Angela Bassett Embraces White-Hot Dressing in Plunging Jumpsuit & Heels at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

Angela Bassett was a vision in white at the 54th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., tonight. The actress is nominated as Entertainer of the Year and has already won an award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Bassett looked stunning as she arrived at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. For the occasion, the “Waiting to Exhale” star wore a white wide-leg jumpsuit that featured a plunging deep V-neckline and dramatic billowy accents on the sleeves.

Angela Bassett attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

To further elevate the moment, Bassett amped up her look with dangling statement earrings and a sparkling rectangle clutch. The entertainer showed off her new blunt-cut bangs at the event. The new hairdo was complemented with soft, wavy tresses that cascaded on her shoulders.

Related Zendaya Commands Attention at NAACP Awards 2023 in Versace Dress & Sharp Pumps Serena Williams Holds Court in Velvet Bustier Dress & Sheer Pumps at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023 Caleb McLaughlin Suits Up in Dior & Brogues at NAACP Awards Red Carpet 2023

The length of Bassett’s pants didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she completed her wardrobe with platform heels, pointy pumps or strappy sandals — her go-to choices when it comes to red carpet dressing.

Angela Bassett attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Bassett recently won a Golden Globe award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The award marked Bassett as the first actor ever to win an individual acting award for a Marvel Comics-based film and Basset’s second Golden Globe win. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” actress is known for her elegant looks both on-screen and on the red carpet in designer dresses from brands including Pamella Roland and Moschino.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.