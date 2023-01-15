Angela Bassett Gleams in Embellished Suit and 6-Inch Heels at BAFTA Tea Party 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Angela Bassett was sharply suited for the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party this weekend.

While arriving for the event on Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Bassett posed in a white Elie Saab suit. The Golden Globe-winning actress‘ spring 2023 ensemble featured a tailored blazer and trousers, each glamorously embellished with thin gold metallic circles and complementary embroidery. Styled by Jennifer Austin, Bassett’s outfit was layered over a simple white top and complete with a gold Waters Faith necklace and sparkling Alexis Bitter hoop earrings.

Angeles Bassett attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, 2023. CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Bassett soared in a gleaming set of gold Giuseppe Zanotti mules. Her $895 GZ Aida style, crafted from mirrored gold fabric, included thick platforms with curved toe straps. Elevating the set were 5.9-inch heels, giving her a sky-high height boost that was both dynamic and slick.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s GZ Aida mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

The BAFTA Tea Party is an annual event held in Los Angeles by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which gathers top entertainers, nominees and guests in the filmmaking industry as a social respite from awards season. This year’s event, held at TK, featured a guest list with nominees including Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Michelle Williams. Additional guests included Kate Hudson, Sofia Carson and Kathryn Newton.

