Angela Bassett Upgrades Ruffled Black Dress With Cheetah Print at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023 With Husband Courtney B. Vance

Angela Bassett and her husband Courtney B. Vance attended the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The actress is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Bassett looked breathtaking on the red carpet, wearing a strapless black gown by Christian Siriano. The garment was tiered with voluminous, ruffled detailing and included a train that swept the floor as she walked.

Angela Bassett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Angela Bassett and her husband Courtney B. Vance attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Waiting to Exhale” star complemented the gorgeous gown with a layered choker necklace, dangling earrings and square leopard clutch. Bassett swept her hair on the side and styled it in a low ponytail.

The length of Bassett’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however it is likely that she completed her look with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.

Bassett’s husband Courtney B. Vance was sharply suited in a black suit and tie. The “61st Street” star tied his wardrobe together with black boots.

Angela Bassett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

Bassett recently won a Golden Globe award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The award marked Bassett as the first actor ever to win an individual acting award for a Marvel Comics-based film and Basset’s second Golden Globe win.

The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” actress is known for her elegant looks both on-screen and on the red carpet in designer dresses from brands including Pamella Roland and Moschino.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

