Angela Bassett Gives Power Suit a Dramatic Twist With Train & Glossy Platform Pumps at CDGA 2023

Angela Bassett attended the 25th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza yesterday in Los Angeles. The actress, who received the Spotlight Award at the ceremony, wore a Moschino look from the brand’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

Angela Bassett attends the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star was suited up in a double-breasted blazer featuring a satin sash and shiny black buttons. A bright red-lined train was fastened to the back of Bassett’s blazer, the dramatic addition trailing far behind her as she traversed the red carpet. Coordinating trousers, a crocodile clutch and a black fascinator finished off Bassett’s ensemble.

Angela Bassett at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Angela Bassett at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

On her feet, Bassett sported a daring pair of black platform pumps that added a significant boost to the celebrated actor’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, thick, rounded toes and towering block heels standing at 3 to 4 inches in height. Bassett is a lover of platforms and has worn them on many occasions.

A closer look at Angela Bassett’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

Angela Bassett attends the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits.

The Costume Designers Guild Awards celebrated the top costume designers across film, television and short-form design in a range of genres. This year’s event, markingd its 25th anniversary, was held at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The occasion bestowed the Career Achievement Award to Deborah L. Scott, designer for films including “Titanic” and “Back to the Future.” Bette Midler and Angela Bassett were also respectively honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award and Spotlight Award.

