Angela Bassett Shines in Gold Peep-Toe Heels & Feathered Suit at AAFCA Awards 2023

Angela Bassett took flight for the African American Film Critics awards (AAFCA). The actress won the event’s Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Bassett hit the red carpet at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles with husband Courtney B. Vance on Wednesday, wearing a sharp white suit. The SAG Award-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a matching blazer and trousers, accentuated with a dramatic wide feathered shawl. Her attire was glamorously finished with thin diamond rings, sparkling statement drop earrings and a sculpted seashell-shaped clutch.

Angela Bassett attends the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Vance was also dapperly dressed for the occasion, arriving with Bassett in a dark gray suit, black bow tie and fedora, paired with glossy black patent leather dress loafers.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Bassett finished her outfit with a pair of metallic gold heels. The “Waiting to Exhale” actress‘ style featured a peep-toe silhouette with smooth leather uppers, complete with small rounded toe openings. The gleaming style, adding a burst of shine to the Golden Globe-winning star’s outfit, was finished with heels likely totaling 3 to 4 inches in height for a sleekly formal finish.

A closer look at Bassett’s heels. CREDIT: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress awards at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The African American Film Critics Awards (AAFCA) honor films highlighting the Black experience. This year’s winners included Angela Bassett, Danielle Deadwyler, Jeremy Pope, Brian Tyree Henry, Jalyn Hall, Carey Williams, Gina Prince Bythewood and Rian Johnson. Special honorees included Michael Abels, Hannah Beachler, Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith, Nate Moore and “Till.”

