Andrew Garfield Goes Monochromatic in Zegna Suit & Suede Loafers at Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2023

Andrew Garfield suited up at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards tonight held in Los Angeles. “The Amazing Spider-Man” actor sharply sported a neutral Zegna suit and loafers for the occasion. Garfield is nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for his role in FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Garfield’s suiting look was comprised of a tan button-down shirt with rows of pleats tucked into matching straight-leg wool trousers also featuring front-facing pleats that gave the pants a tailored look. Overtop his shirt, the British star styled a fitted wool blazer that was also a sandy tan shade.

Andrew Garfield attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Critics Choice

On his feet, Garfield stepped out in cream suede loafers. Paired alongside red socks, the style included rounded toes and short stacked block heels. The casual pair contrasted Garfield’s all-tan ensemble quite nicely, making for a stand-out shoe choice. Unlike leather dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

Andrew Garfield attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Champagne Colle

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of filmmaking and television programming selected by the more than 600 members who complete the Critics Choice Association. This year, Chelsea Handler will host the star-studded event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Cruise and Janelle Monae are some of the nominees expected to attend the prestigious event.

