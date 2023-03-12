Andrew Garfield Pops in Raspberry Suit and Hidden Shoes at Chanel & Charles Finch’s Pre-Oscars Dinner

Andrew Garfield was sharply suited — with a nonchalant menswear twist — on the red carpet for Chanel and Charles Finch’s 2023 pre-Oscars dinner.

While at the occasion in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, Garfield arrived in a smooth raspberry-hued suit. His light berry ensemble, styled by Warren Alfie Baker, featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching pleated trousers. The set gained a bohemian twist from a silky beige collared shirt, which was left mostly unbuttoned to reveal a white crewneck tank top and thin silver necklace beneath. A similarly nonchalant attitude towards formal dress — particularly tank top-based or unbuttoned suiting — has been sweeping red carpets in recent years, also embraced by stars including Paul Mescal and Chase Stokes.

Andrew Garfield attends the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

When it came to footwear, Garfield’s shoes could not be seen. However, given his past ensembles styled by Baker, the “Spider Man” actor’s outfit was likely finished with a complementary pair of smooth leather low-heeled boots or lace-up brogues.

Garfield’s suiting was one of the sharp menswear moments at the event, which Michael B. Jordan and Idris Elba also attended — each in a variation on the classic dark boot (Jordan opted for smooth black leather Chelsea boots, while Elba laced into a pair of Dr. Martens combat boots).

Michael B. Jordan attends the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 11, 2023. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The Academy Awards 2023, also known as the Oscars, honor the top film performances of the past year. This season’s ceremonies will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 12; the occasion will mark Kimmel’s third time hosting the event. The top films nominated at the Oscars are led by “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 11 nods, as well as “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” with 9 nominations each.

