Ana de Armas’s 3D Geometric Louis Vuitton Dress at Golden Globes Took 150 Hours to Make

Amongst a sea of well-dressed attendees, including A-list artists like Laverne Cox, Angela Bassett, and more, Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas stood out at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards in a one-of-a-kind gown.

The “Blonde” actress wore a custom black-and-white Louis Vuitton strapless bustier gown. The ensemble was conceived as a two-piece dress with a structured front panel embroidered with 800 sequins in a 3D geometric pattern. The back of the dress was made in pleated black silk featuring a small train. The dress took a total of 150 hours to complete and 25 meters of silk was required for the back alone.

Ana de Armas attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

To balance out the intricacy of the embroidery, Armas‘ ensemble was accessorized with two diamond bracelets. The “Knives Out” actress’ brunette locks were straightened and parted distinctly down the middle.

Related Rihanna Gleams in Diamonds, Dramatic Gown & Slick Stilettos at Golden Globes 2023 With ASAP Rocky Pregnant Hilary Swank Flatters Her Baby Bump in Bow-Topped Dress & Pumps at Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Jenny Slate Goes Green in Rodarte Dress With Metallic Pumps at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Armas’ makeup was kept simple with a fresh-faced complexion, bold, arched brows, a small cat-eye liner, and a nude-pink lip.

Ana de Armas in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the red carpet, Armas typically goes for a sleek and minimalistic-style shoe. The actress has been seen wearing a luxurious range of footwear designers including Christian Louboutin, Rossi, Sarah Flint, Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo, Piferi, and many more.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates of Celebrity Arrivals