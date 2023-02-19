Ana de Armas Gets Ruffled in Satin Pink Louis Vuitton Dress & Matching Sandals for BAFTA Red Carpet 2023

Ana de Armas shined as she arrived at the 2023 BAFTAs in London on Sunday.

The “Deep Water” actress wore a light pink Louis Vuitton satin gown that featured spaghetti straps and a ruched look just below the neckline that was surrounded by ruffled detailing. The fitted silhouette graced the red carpet with a train. As a brand ambassador, the actress is often seen at red carpet events wearing custom designs from the luxury label.

Armas opted for silver toned accessories, wearing a diamond necklace and a statement ring that had an oversized blue sapphire gemstone. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style keeping the focus on her glamorous makeup that featured a winged eyeliner and a red lip.

Ana de Armas attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of light pink satin sandals. Her almond-toe heels were mostly hidden by her floor-length gown. She was most likely supported by a stiletto heel.

The actress was styled by Samantha McMillen who also works with other stars like Elle Fanning, Natalie Portman and Brie Larson.

Armas first grabbed international attention in her role as the Bond girl in the 2021 movie “No Time to Die”. The actress once again became a person of world-wide attention for her depiction of the iconic Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe, or Norma Jean Baker, in the film “Blonde”.

Ana de Armas attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) honor the year’s top film performances. Hosted by Richard E. Grant in London’s Royal Festival Hall, the 2023 ceremony will include Sandy Powell’s recipient of the BAFTA’s fellowship, and a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II led by Dame Helen Mirren.

Among the top nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (14), followed by “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (10 nods each) and “Elvis” (9).

PHOTOS: BAFTA 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos