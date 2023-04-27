Amy Poehler Sparkles in Lavender Dress & Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Amy Poehler brought sparkly spring style to the Time 100 Gala in New York tonight. The Emmy Award-winning comedian joined actresses Natasha Lyonne and Aubrey Plaza on the red carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Poehler made an elegant arrival at the event, wearing a lavender floor-length dress. The glittery piece had a round neckline, pointy shoulder pads and a flowy skirt. To let her look do all of the talking, the former “SNL” star accessorized with diamond stud earrings.

Amy Poehler attends the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

Poehler parted her hair on the side and swept it behind her ears. As for makeup, she went with a soft smokey eye and a matte pink pout.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photos and the length of her dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice. However, the “Parks and Recreation” star will likely complete her look with pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals.

(L-R) Amy Poehler, Natasha Lyonne and Aubrey Plaza attend the 2023 Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

