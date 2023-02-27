Amanda Seyfried Pops in Green Prada Minidress & Strappy Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Amanda Seyfried attended the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight in Los Angeles. The “Mama Mia” actress appeared on the red carpet in custom bright green Prada and black sandal heels.

Seyfried is up for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series” for her roll in “The Dropout.”

Amanda Seyfried at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Vibrantly dressed, Seyfried’s look was a satin lime green in a midi-length style with deep pockets. The body of the dress was boxy and embellished with a bow that sat on the back. The ends of the dainty embellishment fell to the floor, trailing behind the “Mean Girls” star as she traversed the carpet.

On the accessories front, Seyfried wore dangling earrings fastened with emeralds and shining diamonds.

Related Kathryn Newton Gets Romantic in Lavender Dress & Bow-Embellished Pumps at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023 Fran Drescher Holds Court in Sequined Dress & Satin Pumps at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023 Janelle James Makes Elegant Arrival in Lace Dress & Heels at SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

On her feet, Seyfried opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe were rounded, making for a dainty construction. Black straps ran across the tops of Seyfried’s feet and around her ankles, securing the style in place. Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Seyfried included.

A closer look at Amanda Seyfried’s shoes. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Seyfried’s style is sharp and classic, often including pointed pumps and platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, Francesco Russo and Prada. When off-duty, her wardrobe frequently features low-top sneakers by Adidas, Nike and Converse. Birkenstock and Ancient Greek Sandals flat sandals are also a key part of her casual wardrobe as well.

Amanda Seyfried at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards celebrate the past year’s top film and television performances. The 2023 event will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26. This year’s occasion features Haley Lu Richardson and Antonia Gentry as brand ambassadors, as well as a range of nominees including Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Viola Davis, Adam Sandler and Julia Garner.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the SAG Awards 2023.