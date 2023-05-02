Amanda Seyfried Glimmers in Gold Chain Oscar de la Renta Minidress & Stuart Weitzman Heels on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

Amanda Seyfried channeled the 1920s in a glamorous flapper-inspired look at the 2023 Met Gala in New York tonight.

The “Mama Mia” star was clad in a short custom Oscar de la Renta dress that was corseted and comprised of interwoven layered thin golden chains. The look featured an undetectable sheer tulle high neckline with crystalized hardware layered underneath rows upon rows of gold chains.

Amanda Seyfried attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

The thespian accompanied her look with dainty matching gold jewelry and a vampy red lip. Seyfried’s hair was parted down the middle and worn in ultra-voluminous curls.

On her feet, the “Mean Girls” actress wore a pair of gilded Stuart Weitzman sandal heels that perfectly matched her dress. Seyfried’s shoes were comprised of metallic uppers, square toes and thick straps that wrapped around her ankles and overtop her toes, securing them in place. Thin 3 to 4 inch stiletto heels finished the shiny metallic set, giving Seyfried a walkable boost that further streamlined her look.

Related Keke Palmer Serves Old Hollywood Glamour in Tweed Sergio Hudson Dress & Stuart Weitzman Heels on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Aubrey Plaza Commands Attention in Daring Cutout Dress by Stella McCartney & Opera Gloves on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 Blackpink's Jennie Pops in Chanel Camellia Minidress & Satin Pumps on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023

A closer look at Amanda Seyfried’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Seyfried’s style is sharp and classic, often including pointed pumps and platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, Francesco Russo and Prada. When off-duty, her wardrobe frequently features low-top sneakers by Adidas, Nike and Converse. Birkenstock and Ancient Greek Sandals flat sandals are also a key part of her casual wardrobe as well.

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Amanda Seyfried attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

PHOTOS: See all of the best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.