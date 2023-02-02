Aly and AJ Talk Sisterly Dressing, Rejecting Spike Heels & Nike x Tiffany’s Collaboration at Billboard Power 100 Party

Aly and AJ brought sharp shoe style — and sharp fashion takes — to the red carpet for Billboard‘s Power 100 event in Los Angeles.

The sibling musician duo arrived at Goya Studios for the occasion on Wednesday in matching collared olive green shirts, layered beneath dapper vests and wide-leg trouser sets from the husband-and-wife-founded Giuliva Heritage — Aly’s in deep crimson, AJ’s in pinstriped cobalt blue. The sisters’ easygoing take to suiting is a similar ethos they bring to their wardrobes, as well as recently coordinating their outfits together.

Aly and AJ Michalka attend the Billboard Power 100 event at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 1, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Tran for Billboard

“We’re embracing the matching sister vibes,” Aly exclusively shared with Footwear News. “We used to steer away from that when we were younger, but as we get older we’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s who we are.'”

Related Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Coordinate in Chunky Sneakers at Target for Proudly Skincare Products Tiffany Haddish Puts Colorful Spin on Adidas Track Jacket With Leopard Print Pom Pom Sneakers LeBron James Sports Unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Before Lakers-Knicks Game at Madison Square Garden

The sisters each wore block-heeled Nomasei loafers on the red carpet, as well — a testament to their love of comfortable shoes, including Western boots and their dream sneaker collaborations: Converse and British label Tanner Krolle (AJ) and Vans and Hermés (Aly).

“We have never been stiletto girls,” said AJ. “I appreciate them and people who can walk in them, but I’m all about the block heel.”

Aly agreed, citing ease as a top shoe priority.

“Especially if you’re going to be out somewhere for awhile,” she said. “I can do heels and short skirts, but tonight it’s about the loafer vibe.”

(L-R): Aly and AJ Michalka attend the front row for Monse’s resort 2022 fashion show in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9, 2021. CREDIT: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Monse

Aly and AJ have also risen to a wider fashion presence in recent years, making waves with a new contemporary aesthetic with labels like Peter Do, Collina Strada and Monse — whose shows they’ve also attended at New York Fashion Week. The pair are also tuned into modern fashion news, sharing their thoughts on the “great” viral new collaboration between Nike and Tiffany & Co. — which AJ plans to wear once it’s released.

“I’m curious who will like, who the buyer is, you know,” Aly shared. “Is it a male? Is it a woman? It’s probably more female. Or it’s a guy buying a gift for his wife, or girlfriends?”

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades