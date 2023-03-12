Allison Williams Blooms at Oscars in Sheer Floral Dress With Dramatic Cape & Heels for Red Carpet 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Allison Williams was pretty in pink — with a glamorously sheer twist — for the 2023 Oscars.

Williams arrived with husband Alexander Dreymon to the 95th Academy Award in Hollywood on Sunday night, wearing a light pink Giambattista Valli ensemble. Hailing from the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection, the “Get Out” star’s sheer dress featured a long-sleeved bodice and skirt covered in sparkling pink and silver sequined floral embroidery.

(L-R): Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

White feathered trim gave the backless number a dramatic flair, as well as its off-the-shoulder light pink tiered silk opera coat — complete with a voluminous tulle base. Stylist Christina Ehrlich furthered Williams’ elegance with gleaming swirled 1950’s diamond earrings and a sapphire and diamond ring by Fred Leighton.

A sleek chignon updo, crafted by hairstylist David von Cannon with Hairstory’s $38 Lift Volumizing Spray and $38 Undressed Texturizing Spray, completed Williams’ look with a sophisticated finish.

When it came to shoes, the “M3gan” actress‘ footwear couldn’t be seen beneath her gown’s flowing base. However, it’s highly likely Williams donned a matching or complementary pair of heeled sandals for the occasion, given her penchant for the style on red carpets over the years.

Allison Williams attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood on March 12, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.

