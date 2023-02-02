Alison Brie Sparkles in Sequin Minidress & Mary Jane Platforms at ‘Somebody I Used To Know’ Premiere With Husband Dave Franco

Alison Brie and Dave Franco were a stylish duo at the premiere of their new movie, “Somebody I Used To Know” last night in Culver City, Calif. The couple’s latest film marks their fourth collaboration together and sees Brie starring alongside actor Jay Ellis.

Brie brought sparkling style to the red carpet event. The Golden Globe-nominated actress arrived in a black and gold sequin minidress. The piece featured sharp, pointed shoulders, a mock neckline, long fitted sleeves and gold embellishments on the side of the skirt.

Alison Brie at the premiere of “Somebody I Used To Know” held at The Culver Theater on Feb. 1, 2023 in Culver City, Calif. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Putting a preppy spin on the look, Brie tied complemented the glittery dress with sheer tights and a set of Mary Jane platforms. The shoe style had a stacked round outsole and sat atop a chunky block heel.

Mary Janes have become one of the top footwear trends this year, following a return of admiration for academic and vintage style. Several brands have approached the silhouette in different ways, emphasizing its signature preppy front strap across numerous pumps and loafers.

Dave Franco was sharply suited for the occasion. The “Day Shift” actor black and white blazer and matching trousers. Completing the entertainer’s ensemble was a black button-down shirt and leather loafers.

(L-R) Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Somebody I Used To Know” at Culver Theater on Feb. 1, 2023 in Culver City, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Brie’s shoe style varies from sleek to whimsical. The “Glow” star often opts for strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps and chunky platforms on the red carpet from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi, Aquazzura and Casadei — plus affordable brands like Aldo. Her off-duty looks frequently feature slippers and slides from brands like Freda Salvador, as well.

