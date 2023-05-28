Supermodel Alina Baikova Supports Ukraine in Graphic Minidress and Blue Pumps at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Supdemodel Alina Baikova made a bold political statement on the last weekend of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

On Friday, Baikova arrived to the “Old Oak” premiere at the Palais des Festivals in a $770 beige trench coat from Ukranian brand RDNT, paired with Chopard’s sparkling blue and silver diamond drop earrings and a matching statement necklace. However, upon unbuttoning the double-breasted outerwear on the red carpet, she revealed her real outfit: a yellow T-shirt dress made in collaboration with Room — also a Ukranian brand — that proclaimed “F-ck You Putin” in bold blue lettering, referencing the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Alina Baikova attends the “The Old Oak” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Baikova’s outfit message made a bold statement, as Ukraine has remained under attack from Russia since Russia’s invasion of the country in Feb. 2022, sparking international outrage. The invasion has resulted in at least 62,295 deaths so far, and led to Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War I in the early 1910’s. Baikova, herself of Ukranian descent, revealed in a now-viral Instagram post that the outfit resulted in her arrest; the post has since received support from fashion world insiders including Eef Vicca and Eileen Rhein, as well as models Isabeli Fontana, Sasha Ray and Alina Shamanska.

“Here is the proof of the “REAL SUPPORT ” for Ukraine! I got arrested and asked to leave the carpet as The Festival doesn’t want to get political (they would allowed me to continue the carpet without opening my jacket tho),” Baikova stated in the caption, also thanking her personal security, Chopard and her driver Bartoli Didier for their support during the incident. “And our President makes sure to make News every singe day so ppl don’t forget that it is still happening and it has to be over! And the Russians have to withdraw from our land and leave us in peace! Accept the fact that we’re a free and democratic country don’t want to be under their control! We won’t stop until they leave us in Peace!”

Alina Baikova attends the “The Old Oak” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it came to her footwear, Baikova continued her outfit’s theme of supporting Ukranian designers with a sleek set of pumps from Ukranian brand Kachorovska. Her pointed-toe style featured smooth blue satin uppers with closed counters, finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The set completed Baikova’s outfit with a colorful finish, while simultaneously continuing her support for Ukraine and symbolizing its flag (whose colors are blue and yellow).

Alina Baikova attends the “The Old Oak” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, was held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event included “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

