Alicia Keys Glitters in Bodycon Jumpsuit With Fringe Belt & Sophia Webster Heels at ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Premiere

Alicia Keys put her own spin on timeless fashion while attending the premiere of Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton” Story on Wednesday. The historical drama series officially debuts on May 4.

Keys joined the cast on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre. The Grammy Award-winning singer arrived wearing a sparkling black one-shoulder jumpsuit. The eye-catching piece included an asymmetrical neckline, form-fitting leggings, slits at the hem and was held together by a fringe belt.

Alicia Keys at Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ premiere. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Alicia Keys at Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ premiere. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

To take her look up a notch, Keys accessorized with oversized diamond-shaped earrings. The “Empire State of Mind” musician braided her hair up into a top knot bun and opted for soft natural glam.

Related Amy Poehler Sparkles in Lavender Dress & Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023 Gayle King Brightens Up Time 100 Gala 2023 in Yellow Dress & Pointy Metallic Heels Natasha Lyonne Gleams in Oyster-Bodice Dress & Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala 2023

Giving her look a sharp finish, the “Un-Thinkable” artist slipped into a set of satin pointed-toe pumps by Sophia Webster. The classic style featured a triangular pointed-toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and was set on a crystal-embellished heel.

A closer look at Alicia Keys pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Alicia Keys at Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ premiere. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Keys is known for having a fun sartorial fashion sense. She has an affinity for statement pieces that stay true to her comfortable and fashionable aesthetic. When on red carpets, Keys wears beautiful creations from brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino, Balmain and Moschino. She also has an affinity for Armani Prive, Azzedine Alaïa, Jason Wu and Dolce & Gabbana just to give more breadth to her versatility when it comes to red carpet glam.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise. She has also supported Harlem’s Fashion Row, which is one of the most influential agencies and organizations in fashion and entertainment. Ashley’s style is a mix of cozy streetwear pieces with bold accents. She has a coveted sneaker collection that includes designs from Aleali May, Melody Eshani and the late Virgil Abloh. Ashley favors sleek and practical heels, but also loves statement-making strappy sandals and platforms as they can easily elevate any outfit.

PHOTOS: Alicia Keys’-Inspired Baby Style