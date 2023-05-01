Alia Bhatt Drips in Pearls on Met Gala Red Carpet 2023 With Prabal Gurung Dress & Heels

Alia Bhatt made an ornate entrance at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night. The star arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the occasion with Prabal Gurung, wearing a custom gown by the designer.

The “Gangubai Kathiawadi” actress’ attire featured a corseted bodice with a rounded neckline, all covered in intricately embroidered pearls. The piece opened into a rounded layered skirt with a flowing train, also similarly coated in pearls for an intricate finish.

(L-R): Alia Bhatt and Prabal Gurung at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bhatt’s ensemble was finished with ornate pearl and diamond drop earrings, as well as a diamond knuckle ring and a single white fingerless glove — also trimmed in pearls. The pieces created an elegant homage to Lagerfeld, who favored white as one of his signature colors and regularly incorporated pearls into his Chanel designs.

When it came to footwear, Bhatt’s shoes could not be seen. However, the “Highway” star’s style likely featured a set of pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals that matched or complemented her dress, similar to her past red carpet appearances over the years.

Alia Bhatt at the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

