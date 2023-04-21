Alexandra Daddario Holds Court in Black Dress & Platforms at TAG Heuer Carrera’s 60th Anniversary

Alexandra Daddario attended the 60th-anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera in London yesterday.

The “White Lotus” star was outfitted in a black dress comprised of a strappy plunging bodice followed by a sleek midsection and floor-length skirt.

Alexandra Daddario arrives at the TAG Heuer Carrera 60th Anniversary Party at The Outernet on April 20, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAG

Daddario dazzled on the accessories front, sporting a plethora of diamond-encrusted jewelry including a dainty necklace, dangling earrings and matching rings. For the finishing touches, the “Baywatch” actress wore a large silver watch and rounded her look out with a bold red lip. Daddario gathered her dark brown locks into a slicked-back updo, keeping the style out of her face.

Although they were hard to see over the lengthy hem of her dress, Daddario added a sky-high boost to her look with a pair of black platform heels. Platforms are a closet staple for many celebrities. Platforms are one of the most sought-after shoe styles for celebrities on and off the red carpet. The footwear can be found in a range of styles from many brands including Gucci, Valentino and Jimmy Choo among others.

Alexandra Daddario arrives at the TAG Heuer Carrera 60th Anniversary Party at The Outernet on April 20, 2023 in London. CREDIT: WireImage

When it comes to shoes, Daddario often goes for sharp and sleek pairs. The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” actress can regularly be seen in neutral or metallic pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she can also be spotted in Allbirds and On sneakers.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

About the Editor:

This story has been edited and fact-checked for accuracy by Footwear News’ senior digital editor Renan Botelho. Please send brand IDs and credits to rbotelho@footwearnews.com. Learn more about Footwear News.

