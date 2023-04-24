Alessandra Ambrosio Gleams in Mônot Shirtdress & Silver Mules at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion L.A. Awards 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio was sleekly dressed for the Daily Front Row’s 2023 Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

While hitting the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday, Ambrosio struck a pose in a sweeping white shirtdress from Mônot. Designed by Eli Mizrahi, the smoothly draped piece featured a collared neckline and long sleeves, punctuated by a plunging folded neckline and soaring thigh-high slit.

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Stylist Heather Smith finished the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s outfit with an array of sparkling accessories, including a sparkling silver woven Bottega Veneta handbag, as well as asymmetric drop earrings and delicate layered choker, collar and lariat necklaces, all embellished with diamonds.

Related Elle Fanning Gets Classically Chic in Silk Blouse, Maxi Skirt & Hidden Heels at the Daily Front Row's Fashion L.A. Awards 2023 Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Monochromatic in Sheer Crop Top & Heels at the Daily Front Row's Fashion L.A. Awards 2023 Kim Kardashian Straps Into Ankle-Coiled Heels With North West at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards 2023

When it came to footwear, Ambrosio’s look was complete with a sleek pair of heeled mules. Her gleaming silver pair featured smooth metallic uppers, complete with thin soles and two front straps. A set of thin stiletto heels finished the style with a sharp height boost while providing Ambrosio’s effortless attire with a slick base.

A closer look at Ambrosio’s mules. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards recognizes outstanding achievements in fashion and beauty. This year’s festivities, held at The Beverly Hills Hotel, were emceed by Law Roach. Honorees included Gwyneth Paltrow for Powerhouse Brand of the Year (G. Label by Goop), “White Lotus” actress Meghann Fahy for Breakout Style Star of the Year and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton for Hair Artist of the Year.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.

This story has been edited by Renan Botelho. Learn more about Footwear News.

PHOTOS: Discover the celebrity arrivals at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in the gallery.