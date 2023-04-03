Alanis Morissette Brings Bohemian Glamour in Crystal Mesh Pumps to CMT Music Awards 2023

Alanis Morissette brought gothic style to the red carpet at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. The musician will notably perform her song “You Oughta Know” during the ceremony, alongside Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade for the 10-year anniversary of its CMT Next Women of Country franchise.

While arriving to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night, Morissette posed in a texture-mixed outfit. The “Jagged Little Pill” musician’s attire featured a sheer black blouse with a drawstring neckline and flounced cuffs. The piece was tucked into a dark green velvet maxi skirt, giving it a bohemian edge.

Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

Morissette’s ensemble was completed in a minimalist fashion, only accessorized with a thin gold pendant necklace.

Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2, 2023. CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Morissette finished her outfit with set of see-through pumps. Her clear PVC style featured pointed toes covered in black crystal-accented mesh, giving it a sleek sheer appearance. The style was likely finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, given its traditional shape and silhouette — though they were largely hidden beneath Morissette’s hem.

A closer look at Morissette’s pumps. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

The CMT Music Awards celebrate artists who have impacted the country music industry. This year’s show, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown at Moody Center in Austin, enlisted performances by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Keith Urban. Dixie D’Amelio, Megan Thee Stallion and Travis Kelce were some of the stars invited to present the categories.

