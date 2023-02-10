×
Aidan Hutchinson Sparkles in Crystal-Embellished Slip-On Shoes at NFL Honors Red Carpet 2023

By Aaron Royce
Aidan Hutchinson was sharply outfitted for the 2023 NFL Honors tonight.

While posing on the red carpet for the occasion at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz., Hutchinson wore a black suit with pointed satin lapels. The set was paired with a white collared shirt, unbuttoned to reveal a silver pendant necklace. The Detroit Lions defensive end was also joined on the red carpet by his mother, Melissa Sinkevics, and sister Aria Hutchinson.

(L-R): Melissa Sinkevics, Aidan Hutchinson and Aria Hutchinson attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. on Feb. 9, 2023
CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Hutchinson finished his attire with a set of jet-black loafers. His round-toed style featured a traditional slip-on evening silhouette with low-heeled soles, with added flair from a smooth texture that was likely velvet or suede. Completing the style were black crystals crafted in thin patterns across each toe, creating a gleaming shoe statement that added a dash of edgy glamour to his ensemble.

Aidan Hutchinson, loafers, black loafers, crystal loafers, mens loafers, black suit, NFL Honors, NFL, NFL Honors 2023, celebrity red carpet, red carpet, Phoenix, Arizona
A closer look at Hutchinson’s loafers.
CREDIT: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 12th annual NFL Honors will air simultaneously on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson is hosting this year’s ceremony at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. The annual event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. J.J. Watt,  Ray Lewis, Tiffany Haddish and more stars will present the awards. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Brody Purdy are some of the nominated players.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2023 NFL Honors in the gallery.

