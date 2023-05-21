Adriana Lima Shines in Sequined Dress and Gold-Dipped Jimmy Choo Stilettos at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Adriana Lima was going for gold at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

On Saturday, the Brazilian supermodel hit the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals for the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” premiere in a shimmering metallic ensemble. Styled by Maeve Reilly, Lima’s attire featured a long-sleeved Naeem Khan gown with a thigh-high slit. For added flair, the high-necked piece was coated in layers of gleaming gold palette sequins and dark gold-toned feathers. The dynamic outfit was smoothly complemented by Reilly with a set of sparkling yellow and silver diamond Chopard drop earrings.

Adriana Lima attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Lima’s look was additionally enhanced with blushing makeup by renowned makeup artist Patrick Ta — using his own popular namesake line’s blush, eyeshadow and silky liquid lipstick — as well as a slicked-back hairstyle by Danielle Priano.

Adriana Lima attends the “Killers Of The Flower Moon” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 20, 2023. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Lima strapped into a pair of glossy gold sandals to complete her outfit. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s style, hailing from Jimmy Choo, featured smooth mirrored patent leather uppers with thin toe, ankle and slingback straps. A set of 4-inch stiletto heels sleekly finished the pair, bringing a dynamic height boost with a slick base to further elevate Lima’s attire.

A closer look at Lima’s Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival annually premieres the year’s upcoming international films in Cannes, France. The 2023 ceremony, led by filmmaker Ruben Östlund as jury president, will be held from May 16 to May 27. Top films at this year’s event include “Jeanne du Barry,” “Elemental,” “Anselm” and “Le Retour.”

