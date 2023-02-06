Adele Shines in Wine-Red Louis Vuitton Dress & Diamonds at Grammy Awards 2023

Adele brought her signature elegance to Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday, Adele arrived to the Crypto.com Arena in a wine-red velvet gown — a custom design from Louis Vuitton. The award-winning musician‘s maroon style, seen while embracing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a deep neckline and long skirt. Ruffled quilted neckline accents brought her piece added flair, as well.

Adele attends the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Dwayne Johnson and Adele attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 5, 2023. CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele’s look was finished with a glossy deep red manicure, accentuated by sparkling diamond earrings, rings and bracelets. When it came to shoes, the “I Drink Wine” singer’s footwear could not be fully seen. However, her outfit appeared to include a pointed-toe pump or mule in the same red hue as her dress, upon triangular toes mainly peeking beneath the piece’s hem.

Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

Adele accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me” onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show takes place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Up for top awards this year is Beyoncé, who leads the Grammy nominations with nine nods; Kendrick Lamar is not far behind with eight nominations, as well as Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations each. The event also includes performances by artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Steve Lacy and Lizzo.

