Adam Lambert Goes Wild in Leopard-Print Suit and Platform Heels at LA LGBT Gala 2023

Adam Lambert embodied rock n’ roll on the red carpet for the 2023 LA LGBT Gala.

While at the Fairmont Century Plaza for the occasion in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night, Lambert arrived with partner Oliver Gliese. For the occasion, the former “American Idol” star wore a stormy gray double-breasted blazer and matching trousers, each covered in a black spotted leopard print. Lambert opted to wear the set sans-shirt for added edge.

(L-R): Oliver Gliese and Adam Lambert attend the LA LGBT Gala 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

The “For Your Entertainment” singer’s ensemble was given a burst of glamour from gleaming diamond stud earrings, as well as layered rings and silver and purple eyebrow crystals.

(L-R): Adam Lambert and Durand Bernarr speak onstage at the LA LGBT Gala 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 22, 2023. CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

When it came to footwear, Lambert finished his outfit with a slick set of heeled boots. The “High Drama” musician’s shoes were crafted from smooth black leather, featuring rounded toes and tall upper shafts. The set was finished with thick platform soles and rectangular block heels, providing Lambert with a dramatic height boost. The style was similar to other height-boosting pairs that have grown in popularity in the menswear world, seen in new collections from brands including Syro, Steve Madden and Harry Hamlin.

A closer look at Lambert’s platform boots. CREDIT: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

The LA LGBT Gala raises funds and celebrates the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s work to support Los Angeles’ LGBTQIA+ community. This year’s event, which included a live program, entertainment and silent auction, honored Pamela Anderson, Keke Palmer and the late Leslie Jordan. The 2023 honorary host committee included Humberto Leon, Kathy Griffin, Lily Tomlin and Troye Sivan.

